Brokerages Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners cut Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 138.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $65.39. 13,495,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,019,540. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.18.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.