Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) CEO Sells $1,189,379.40 in Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Beth Tamara Gerstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $1,888,502.33.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $12.42 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRLT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $4,812,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

