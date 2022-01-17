Bridge City Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,994 shares during the period. The Ensign Group comprises 2.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.13% of The Ensign Group worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,687,000 after purchasing an additional 448,869 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,944,000 after purchasing an additional 587,345 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,758 shares of company stock worth $552,658. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENSG stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.43. 4,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,670. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

