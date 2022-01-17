Bridge City Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,962 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Century Communities worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 195.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,920. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.