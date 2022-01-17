Bridge City Capital LLC Trims Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,923 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular accounts for 1.7% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMAT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth $252,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $45.79. 2,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,200. The stock has a market cap of $999.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

