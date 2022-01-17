Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 20,293 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,293 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 89,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.27. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

PAHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

