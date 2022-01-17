Bridge City Capital LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the quarter. Gentherm accounts for 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Gentherm worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after acquiring an additional 493,232 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,009,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 124,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gentherm by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.58. 10,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,950. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.23. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

