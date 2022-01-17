Bridge City Capital LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after buying an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in YETI by 13.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,961,000 after acquiring an additional 146,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,030,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,628,000 after purchasing an additional 133,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 373,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.78. 1,256,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,220. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.32.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YETI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.