Bridge City Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Medifast worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Medifast by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.96. 75,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,360. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $184.48 and a one year high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.29.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

