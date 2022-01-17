Bridge City Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $3.30 on Monday, reaching $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,440. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush cut their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

