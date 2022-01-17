BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in BP by 48.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in BP by 20.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BP by 7.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

BP stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.84%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

