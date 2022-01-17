BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.23.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,183 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 667.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,869,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 63.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,293 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

