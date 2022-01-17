Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Receives $331.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $331.00.

BOLIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BOLIF stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

