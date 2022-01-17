Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) PT Lowered to SEK 310 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BDNNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

