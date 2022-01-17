Bokf Na Takes $40.05 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 122,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,051,000. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,741,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $14.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $372.00. 6,336,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,740. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.16.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.