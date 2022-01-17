Bokf Na Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 390,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,868,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.44. 2,655,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,180. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

