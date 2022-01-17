Bokf Na Makes New $32.87 Million Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 170,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,867,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $234,743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN traded up $2.86 on Monday, reaching $187.01. 4,731,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,200. The stock has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

