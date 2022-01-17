Bokf Na Invests $25.59 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,594,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $127,025,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $1,780,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,496 shares of company stock worth $5,865,002. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $8.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $353.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,949,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.83 and a 200-day moving average of $347.57. The stock has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.