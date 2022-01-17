Bokf Na Buys Shares of 372,292 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 372,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ONEOK by 163.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE OKE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.45.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.