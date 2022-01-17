Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 20,751 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,478,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alphabet by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6,039.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 307,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $17.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,789.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,720. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,711.71 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,894.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,801.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

