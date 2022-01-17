B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 740 ($10.04) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.82) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($8.14) to GBX 575 ($7.81) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.81) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.52) to GBX 576 ($7.82) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 597.60 ($8.11).

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 564.80 ($7.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 620 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 589.42. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 494.70 ($6.72) and a one year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.84).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

