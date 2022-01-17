Blockpass Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $319,397.38 and $61.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00056256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

