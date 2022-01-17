BlockBank (BBANK) One Day Volume Tops $327,725.00

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One BlockBank coin can currently be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockBank has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and $327,725.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlockBank has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlockBank alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00058419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BlockBank

BlockBank is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,947,318 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

BlockBank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockBank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockBank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.