BlackRock Inc. Sells 196,826 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,355,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 196,826 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.58% of Deckers Outdoor worth $848,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $9,095,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $323.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $276.70 and a one year high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

