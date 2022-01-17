BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Increased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 108.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $848.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $916.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $903.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.71.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

