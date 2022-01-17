BlackRock Inc. Has $766.58 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,038,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.08% of Elanco Animal Health worth $766,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

