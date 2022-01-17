Birdchain (BIRD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $145,634.00

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Birdchain has a market cap of $263,234.51 and approximately $145,634.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Birdchain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00057194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,779,494 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.