BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Up 160.7% in December

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,200 shares, a growth of 160.7% from the December 15th total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

BVXV stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

