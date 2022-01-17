Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $96,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $654,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHVN opened at $122.17 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

