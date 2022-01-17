Bessemer Securities LLC Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,966 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $10,303,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $280,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.16. 4,380,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of -198.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $101.91. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

