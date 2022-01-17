Bessemer Securities LLC Raises Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.2% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of American Tower by 134.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in American Tower by 23.5% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $5,046,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in American Tower by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 61,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in American Tower by 4.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.63.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.13 and its 200 day moving average is $278.20. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

