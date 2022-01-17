Bessemer Securities LLC Purchases 2,061 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.9% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.42. 14,374,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,536,880. The firm has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.40 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.41.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.