Bessemer Securities LLC Purchases 1,483 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE stock traded down $5.52 on Monday, hitting $175.03. 7,680,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,149,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $168.00 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.36 and a 200 day moving average of $294.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SE. Barclays began coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.00.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.