Bessemer Securities LLC Has $5.92 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,640 shares of company stock valued at $204,690,390 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. UBS Group began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $331.90. 16,868,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,074,939. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.16 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

