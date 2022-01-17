Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,009,847 shares of company stock valued at $389,142,882. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,410. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.94.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

