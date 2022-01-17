Bessemer Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 0.9% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank raised its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $16,645,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,202,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 50.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,170,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.50. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

