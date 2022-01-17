Bessemer Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 227.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 272.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.60. 201,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.72. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.45%.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

