Bessemer Securities LLC Acquires 1,545 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

NYSE NOC traded up $5.84 on Monday, reaching $403.45. The company had a trading volume of 936,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.16 and its 200 day moving average is $369.16. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

