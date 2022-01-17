BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Short Interest Update

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,696.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRGF opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. BerGenBio ASA has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $2.35.
About BerGenBio ASA
