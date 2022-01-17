Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €84.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.67 ($76.89).

ETR:STM opened at €68.60 ($77.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.57. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €55.40 ($62.95) and a 52-week high of €72.55 ($82.44). The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is €64.29 and its 200 day moving average is €64.76.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

