Belt 24 Hour Volume Tops $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00072022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.53 or 0.07729082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,837.93 or 0.99772453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00069728 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

