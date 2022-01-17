Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €79.00 by Berenberg Bank

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been assigned a €79.00 ($89.77) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BFSA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of ETR:BFSA traded down €0.50 ($0.57) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €68.20 ($77.50). The company had a trading volume of 72,318 shares. Befesa has a twelve month low of €51.20 ($58.18) and a twelve month high of €72.90 ($82.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.65.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

