Beer Money (BEER) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. Beer Money has a market cap of $294,671.24 and approximately $7,692.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 356,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

