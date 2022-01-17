Barclays Trims Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Target Price to $20.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Frontier Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $13.87 on Friday. Frontier Group has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $32,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,350,720.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Frontier Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.