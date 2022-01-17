Barclays Reiterates GBX 4,600 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Barclays set a GBX 4,600 ($62.44) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($46.15) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.44) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($57.01) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.12) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($50.90) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.46).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,936.50 ($53.43) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The company has a market capitalization of £101.02 billion and a PE ratio of 22.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,931.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,013.38. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($50.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,924 ($66.84).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.49) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.98%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

