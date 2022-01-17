Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.69) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.55) to GBX 768 ($10.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.60) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.48) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.82) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 711.64 ($9.66).

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 505.20 ($6.86) on Monday. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 384.31 ($5.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.33). The stock has a market cap of £5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 5.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 492.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 496.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

