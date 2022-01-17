Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 550 ($7.47) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.11) to GBX 500 ($6.79) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.38) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.29) to GBX 480 ($6.52) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.24) to GBX 484 ($6.57) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 496.83 ($6.74).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 516.60 ($7.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £104.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 447.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 419.11. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 344.46 ($4.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 517.50 ($7.02).

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($227,710.09).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.