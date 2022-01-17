Barclays Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $93.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.26.

COP opened at $86.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

