Barclays PLC Sells 87,220 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,220 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.37% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $19,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 549,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

