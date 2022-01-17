Barclays PLC Raises Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Arch Capital Group worth $21,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

In other news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi bought 484,544 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.